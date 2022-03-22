Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer sat down with Slater and Marjo on Tuesday to discuss a myriad of things including plans for this year's upcoming Third Thursday(s), rate hikes for water and sewer, and plans for the parcel of land behind the former Dakota Steakhouse.

At one time up behind Dakota, there was a hotel, (Comfort Inn at 1055 South St.), that was demolished and the family that owns the hotel, Mayur Desai and his family were planning to rebuild but COVID came, so everything was put on hold.

The City of Pittsfield, like we usually do, wanna support businesses, their expansion, their growth....so we had given them a tax increment financing plan so that they could build their new hotel, so we're asking the city council to extend that agreement so that they can now get under construction, they're ready to go.

This is gonna be an important part of the landscape in terms of travel and tourism for our city. The new hotel will be a Holiday Inn Express. -Mayor Linda M. Tyer

Pittsfield has a Holiday Inn at the former Crown Plaza location on West St. What's the difference?

The major difference between a Holiday Inn and a Holiday Inn Express is simply that one is full service, while the other is more limited. Holiday Inn is geared towards families looking for a comfortable spot to relax together, while Holiday Inn Express is aimed more toward the short-stay business traveler. -nerdwallet.com

