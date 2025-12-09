Berkshire County is a beautiful place to celebrate the holidays. We already have the natural beauty of the rolling hills and scenic views going for us, and there is already snow on those hills.

The Berkshires work very hard to make sure that locals and tourists alike are in the holiday spirit. Towns throughout the county celebrate with Christmas Tree lightings, holiday-themed concerts, downtown strolls, holiday light photo contests and much more. The Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas event (the celebration and recreation of the famous Norman Rockwell painting) just passed, and that's another holiday event that has kept Berkshire County on the map as a holiday destination.

If you are looking for more ways to get into the holiday spirit in the Berkshires, how about a Holiday Parade of Lights? That's right, there will be a holiday parade of lights coming up that you can view for free. Many local organizations, including fire and police departments and others, will be featured in the Holiday Parade of Lights, which will take place this Saturday, December 13th. Below are the parade route details:

Line up at Mount Everett Regional High School at 4:30

The parade will start at 5:00

PARADE ROUTE: Start at Mount Everett Regional High School, take a right onto Berkshire School Road. Proceed along Berkshire School Road then take a left onto Route 7. Head north on Route 7 through Sheffield and Great Barrington. Continue north on Route 7 and take a left onto Route 183 towards Housatonic. Proceed onto Pleasant Street and then take a right onto Main Street and then a right onto Depot Street. Take a left onto Route 183 and head north to Route 102. Turn right onto Route 102 and proceed to the center of Stockbridge via West Stockbridge Road and Church Street. Take a left onto Main Street through Stockbridge and proceed on Route 102 to Lee. Turn left onto Housatonic Street, proceed to Park Street, and then take a right onto Main Street. Turn right onto Center Street and then proceed on Columbia Street to Bradley to Mill Street. Turn right onto Crystal Street through Lenox Dale and then left onto Elm Street. Take a right onto Walker Street to the center of Lenox and then a right onto Main Street. Turn right onto Housatonic Street and then left onto Church Street. Take a right onto Main Street, and the parade will end at the Lenox DPW.

Do You Want to Join in the Parade Festivities?

By the way, if any departments would like to join the Sheffield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, and Lenox Fire Departments in the Holiday Parade of Lights, contact Sheffield Fire Department's Chief Dave Ullrich at (413) 329-4748.

