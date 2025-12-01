Many holiday events are coming up this month throughout Berkshire County. From concerts, plays, farmers' markets, cookie swaps, holiday fairs, and more. One particular event, which is free and open to the public, will be taking place throughout Main and Railroad Streets and will make Great Barrington come alive. It's the Holiday Stroll.

The Holiday Stroll is back in downtown Great Barrington on Saturday, December 13, from 3 pm - 8:30 pm. There will be something for everyone, and a majority of the activities are absolutely free.

Some of the Activities at the Holiday Stroll

You can kick off your adventure by picking up your Elf passport at any activity or from the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce information booth. Kids can enter to win a variety of great prizes.

From 3 pm - 4 pm, you and the kids can enjoy favorites like Meet Pete the Cat, Aston Magna Family Day, Charlie's Trains, kids' crafts, face painting, games, Cozy's Supreme Cocoa Bar, letters to Santa, a candy-sweet pony patio and much more. At 4:30, you're invited to join the character parade on Railroad Street and follow Santa and his helpers straight to Santa's home. Now, that's some big excitement for the little ones. A holiday dance performance will take place at 5 pm, as the Olga Dunn Dance Company presents the Nutcracker seedling performance.

The adults won't be left out of all the fun activities. Starting at 4 pm, adults can shop and sip with local merchants and partake in adult wreath making, along with warming up by the bonfire and taking in some live musical performances all throughout downtown Great Barrington. The fun continues with holiday hayrides, the Berkshire Hillsmen and the magical Live Windows at 5:30.

We can't forget about the tree lighting, the lighting of the Menorah and the Kinara leading up to the holiday fireworks. Yes, there will be holiday fireworks once again this year, and they're made possible by Big Y.

The Holiday Stroll in downtown Great Barrington is always a big hit each year. The Southern Berkshire Chamber has been hosting the event for years (so many that I lost count). A big shout-out to event sponsor Lee Bank, along with many local supporters, for making the Holiday Stroll a reality year after year. If you're not yet in the holiday mood, make sure you attend the Holiday Stroll in Great Barrington; it will do the trick. Get complete details on the Holiday Stroll by going here.

