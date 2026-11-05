Berkshire Residents Will Be Pleased to Know That a Popular Mall is Extending its Hours

Is it me, or does holiday shopping come earlier and earlier each year? Sometimes I feel like we go right from Halloween to Christmas and don't take a minute to breathe and enjoy Thanksgiving. Then again, with people so busy nowadays, I can understand wanting to get a jump on holiday decorating and shopping. So, my thinking isn't all one-sided.

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Speaking of holiday shopping, one place I enjoy exploring, as do many Berkshire County residents, is the Holyoke Mall. It's not far from the Berkshires, and the mall certainly sees a spike in shoppers during the holiday season.

The Holyoke Mall is Extending its Hours for Holiday Shopping

If you shop or plan to shop at the Holyoke Mall for the holidays, there is some good news. If you need extra time to shop at the mall, you're getting it. According to a media release, the Holyoke Mall will close on Thanksgiving, November 26, except for Planet Fitness, which will be open from midnight to 2:00 pm, and Round 1, which will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 am. The center will reopen from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm on Black Friday, November 27. You can get the complete schedule of the mall's extended holiday hours by going here.

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Is Every Store and/or Restaurant Practicing the Same Holiday Schedule as the Rest of the Mall?

Keep in mind that a specific store, venue, or restaurant inside the Holyoke Mall may have a different schedule of hours compared to the general extended mall hours, so it's a good idea to call ahead if you plan on visiting a specific store, restaurant, etc.

Will Santa be at the Holyoke Mall? When is He Visiting?

Santa is definitely coming to the Holyoke Mall, and he's going to be busy as he begins visiting and taking photos with children at the mall on November 20. You'll be able to find Santa at Cafe Square in the mall. I hope the big guy is getting some overtime pay for his efforts. You can find more details about the Santa visits and the Holyoke Mall extended holiday hours by going here.

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz