Honoring Smitty This Saturday

Massachusetts State Representative and "Let's Talk" host Smitty Pignitelli will receive an accolade as members of The Main Street Hospitality Group will also be honored in a special awards ceremony at this year's Railroad Street Youth Project block party which takes place this Saturday in Great Barrington from 12 noon to 5 pm.

The organization is celebrating it's 20th year of service to the community and as a thank you to the youth who participate in this program, those between the ages of 14 and 25 eat for free. For others in attendance, food trucks will offer a variety of delicious and affordable offerings. Admission is free as live music and pick-up games will also be on the afternoon's agenda. This get-together is deemed family friendly so come out and thank this wonderful, local organization that continues to empower and serve the young here in south county.