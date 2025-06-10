Popular Chain with 4 Locations in Massachusetts Makes Difficult Decision
The restaurant industry continues to struggle. We've seen this in Massachusetts with many chain restaurants closing underperforming locations. Between increased food prices and dining in, many people aren't going to restaurants as much as they once did.
Casual dining chain Hooters is one of those chains that is undergoing some changes. The company's website states the following:
Hooters is taking action to strengthen our business to better serve you, our valued customer, over the long term. As an important step forward, on March 31, 2025, we announced that we entered into an agreement with near unanimous support from our key stakeholders to position Hooters for stability and growth and ensure we can further invest in our locations, offerings, and the customer experience.
It's been reported by various media and internet sources, along with Hooters, that on June 4th, the company made a difficult decision as it plans to shut down 30 locations nationwide. With the closures, Hooters is still maintaining that the chain is here to stay and that the company is not going out of business. Hooters is so confident that it's staying in business that its website states that there's no change to the chain's HootClub Rewards Program, gift card availability, or merchandise availability at this time.
Are any Massachusetts Restaurants Part of the Planned Hooters Closures?
At this time, Massachusetts locations aren't on the list of upcoming closures. So if you want to enjoy a meal at Hooters in the Bay State, you can dine at any of these four locations.
Dedham
850 Providence Highway
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-6600
Saugus
1143 Broadway
Saugus, MA 01906
(339) 600-7311
Shrewsbury
291 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 755-8700
West Springfield
1290 Riverdale Street
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 301-9741
