Massachusetts Possibly in Danger of Losing Popular Chain Eatery

Massachusetts has witnessed numerous restaurant closures over the past few years and the trend doesn't appear to be slowing down.

Get our free mobile app

Restaurant chains like Friendly's, 99 Restaurants, Chii's, and more have cut the fat and closed underperforming locations to avoid going out of business.

There are a few reasons behind these closures including the rise in cost of food prices along with the fact that people aren't dining out as much as they once did.

A Casual Restaurant Chain With 4 Massachusetts Locations is in Trouble

Another casual restaurant chain is facing financial issues. Hooters is going bankrupt. According to multiple online media sources, Hooters is $300 million in debt.

Hooters blames rent and food prices along with people dining out less and ordering in more as reasons for the chain's financial troubles. As mentioned earlier many chain restaurants have closed due to similar reasons.

As part of its bankruptcy, Hooters will have to do some restructuring and likely have to shut down some underperforming restaurants. There hasn't been any word yet on which locations are in danger of closing but the Massachusetts locations could be on the "cut" list. There are four Massachusetts Hooters restaurants in operation including the following:

Dedham

850 Providence Highway

Dedham, MA 02026

(781) 326-6600

Saugus

1143 Broadway

Saugus, MA, 01906

(339) 600-7311

Shrewsbury

291 Boston Turnpike

Shrewsbury, MA, 01545

(508) 755-8700

West Springfield

1290 Riverdale Street

West Springfield, MA, 01089

413-301-9741

Again, Hooters hasn't announced any upcoming closures in Massachusetts but it's something to keep an eye on. If you are in the mood for some Hooters comfort food and a fun atmosphere, it's best to dine there sooner rather than later.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker