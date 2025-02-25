Massachusetts Possibly in Danger of Losing Popular Chain Eatery
Massachusetts has witnessed numerous restaurant closures over the past few years and the trend doesn't appear to be slowing down.
Restaurant chains like Friendly's, 99 Restaurants, Chii's, and more have cut the fat and closed underperforming locations to avoid going out of business.
There are a few reasons behind these closures including the rise in cost of food prices along with the fact that people aren't dining out as much as they once did.
A Casual Restaurant Chain With 4 Massachusetts Locations is in Trouble
Another casual restaurant chain is facing financial issues. Hooters is going bankrupt. According to multiple online media sources, Hooters is $300 million in debt.
Hooters blames rent and food prices along with people dining out less and ordering in more as reasons for the chain's financial troubles. As mentioned earlier many chain restaurants have closed due to similar reasons.
As part of its bankruptcy, Hooters will have to do some restructuring and likely have to shut down some underperforming restaurants. There hasn't been any word yet on which locations are in danger of closing but the Massachusetts locations could be on the "cut" list. There are four Massachusetts Hooters restaurants in operation including the following:
Dedham
850 Providence Highway
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-6600
Saugus
1143 Broadway
Saugus, MA, 01906
(339) 600-7311
Shrewsbury
291 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA, 01545
(508) 755-8700
West Springfield
1290 Riverdale Street
West Springfield, MA, 01089
413-301-9741
Again, Hooters hasn't announced any upcoming closures in Massachusetts but it's something to keep an eye on. If you are in the mood for some Hooters comfort food and a fun atmosphere, it's best to dine there sooner rather than later.
