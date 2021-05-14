Hope You Didn’t Forget…Taxes Are Due Monday

A little reminder that the tax deadline is this coming Monday May 17th. The IRS and the Treasury Department announced in March that they have extended the deadline once again this year from April 15th to May 17th. That is Monday for anyone that does not have a calendar handy.

In addition to your federal taxes return, your Mass State tax return deadline was also extended to May 17th by the Baker administration. With the extended deadlines you will not incur any penalties or interest for filling on or before this coming Monday.

Click here for information on federal taxes. If you have questions about your state taxes you can click here.

15 Massachusetts Laws That are Quite Strange