Hoping to Camp Out in the Berkshires? How About These 30 Spots?

Camping in the Berkshires is definitely a fun, adventurous and peaceful summer activity. Is there anywhere else you would rather camp? If you're new to the area or are new to camping and are looking for some campsite options in Berkshire County, we've comprised a list based on campsite/campground recommendations by local residents along with campsites that scored well on Google. Keep in mind, some campgrounds may not be currently taking reservations and/or may not be open for the season yet. Plus, with the current situation, there could be delayed openings or unique hours. The best bet is to call which you would have to do anyway if you're planning on making a reservation. Take a look at the list below. The list is arranged alphabetically by town. Summer is in the air.
Bellows Pipe Leanto - Adams
Bonny Rigg Camping Club Inc - Becket
Clarksburg State Park - Clarksburg
Sherman Brooks Campsite - Clarksburg
Crystal Mountain Campsite - Dalton
Camp Overflow - East Otis
Laurel Ridge - Campground - East Otis
Tolland State Forest Campground - East Otis
Savoy Mountain State Forest Campground - Florida
Beartown State Forest - Great Barrington
Prospect Lake Park - Great Barrington
Berkshire Vista Resort Inc. - Hancock
Bissellville Campground - Hinsdale
Fernwood Forest Campground - Hinsdale
Mt. Greylock Campsite Park - Lanesborough
October Mountain State Forest Campground - Lee
Laurel Ridge Campsite - Mt. Washington
Race Brook Falls Campsite - Mt. Washington
Sages Ravine Campsite - Mt. Washington
YMCA Camp Hi-Rock 1973 - Mt. Washington
Historic Valley Campground at Windsor Lake - North Adams
Prospect Lake Campground - North Egremont
Klondike Campground - Otis
Bonnie Brae Campground - Pittsfield
Ponderosa Pine Campground - Pittsfield
Pittsfield State Forest - Pittsfield
Cold Spring Campground - Sandisfield
Mountain View Campground - Sandisfield
Privacy Campgound - Williamstown
Sperry Road Campground - Williamstown
10 Mispronunciations Related to Berkshire County
The 10 Smallest Towns in Berkshire County (by population)
12 Movies Filmed in the Berkshires
13 Berkshire County Myths That Drive Us Crazy
13 Bizarre and Wacky Laws from Vermont
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration
, Stacker
compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.
Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker
consulted data from WalletHub
, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here
. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.