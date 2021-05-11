Hoping to Camp Out in the Berkshires? How About These 30 Spots?

Camping in the Berkshires is definitely a fun, adventurous and peaceful summer activity. Is there anywhere else you would rather camp? If you're new to the area or are new to camping and are looking for some campsite options in Berkshire County, we've comprised a list based on campsite/campground recommendations by local residents along with campsites that scored well on Google. Keep in mind, some campgrounds may not be currently taking reservations and/or may not be open for the season yet. Plus, with the current situation, there could be delayed openings or unique hours. The best bet is to call which you would have to do anyway if you're planning on making a reservation. Take a look at the list below. The list is arranged alphabetically by town. Summer is in the air.

Get our free mobile app

Bellows Pipe Leanto - Adams

Bonny Rigg Camping Club Inc - Becket

Clarksburg State Park - Clarksburg

Sherman Brooks Campsite - Clarksburg

Crystal Mountain Campsite - Dalton

Camp Overflow - East Otis

Laurel Ridge - Campground - East Otis

Tolland State Forest Campground - East Otis

Savoy Mountain State Forest Campground - Florida

Beartown State Forest - Great Barrington

Prospect Lake Park - Great Barrington

Berkshire Vista Resort Inc. - Hancock

Bissellville Campground - Hinsdale

Fernwood Forest Campground - Hinsdale

Mt. Greylock Campsite Park - Lanesborough

October Mountain State Forest Campground - Lee

Laurel Ridge Campsite - Mt. Washington

Race Brook Falls Campsite - Mt. Washington

Sages Ravine Campsite - Mt. Washington

YMCA Camp Hi-Rock 1973 - Mt. Washington

Historic Valley Campground at Windsor Lake - North Adams

Prospect Lake Campground - North Egremont

Klondike Campground - Otis

Bonnie Brae Campground - Pittsfield

Ponderosa Pine Campground - Pittsfield

Pittsfield State Forest - Pittsfield

Cold Spring Campground - Sandisfield

Mountain View Campground - Sandisfield

Privacy Campgound - Williamstown

Sperry Road Campground - Williamstown

10 Mispronunciations Related to Berkshire County

The 10 Smallest Towns in Berkshire County (by population)

12 Movies Filmed in the Berkshires

13 Berkshire County Myths That Drive Us Crazy

13 Bizarre and Wacky Laws from Vermont

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.