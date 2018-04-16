In the world of the movies, it must be difficult to get access to health care as a criminal. You can’t exactly waltz into the local ER after you just robbed a bank, so you either call up your one shady doctor pal, or try to take out the bullets yourself. Hotel Artemis comes up with a pretty cool alternative: what if there was a secret hospital just for bad guys?

In the new action thriller from Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), Jodie Foster leads a stacked cast as The Nurse. She runs a private, members-only emergency room for criminals out of an old hotel. The only way it works is by sticking to a set of rules: no weapons, no fighting, no killing each other. How civil! It’s all working out fairly well, besides Sofia Boutella trying to kill Charlie Day with a coffee mug. But then a menacing Jeff Goldblum shows up for some rule-breaking, pitting bad guys against badder guys.

Hotel Artemis cast has just about everyone, including Sterling K. Brown, Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry, Zachary Quinto, Dave Bautista, and Jenny Slate, because why not! Hopefully this action-thriller proves to be a fun bit of sadistic madness, or at the very least, another showcase of Goldblum getting wacky. Hotel Artemis hits theaters June 8.