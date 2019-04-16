Housatonic River Walk is Open: Earth Day Cleanup

Housatonic River Walk is now open and you are invited to join the group this Saturday, Apr. 20 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. for their Earth Day Cleanup. Lunch will be provided and tours will take place after 2:00 p.m. If you are interested in lending a hand this Saturday all you need to do is meet at the DuBois River Garden Park at Church and River Streets in Great Barrington. Make sure you wear safe, protective clothing including shoes with good traction and gloves. You can get more information including other cleanup days by going here .

In addition, the River Walk Tree Challenge and Arbor Day/Chalk Art Festival is taking place. You can Take the River Walk Upstream Tree ID Challenge Apr. 20-26. See if you can identify six native trees of River Walk’s Upstream Section. Then enter the GB Arbor Day Raffle to win a native tree. You can get more information by going here .

Then you can celebrate GB Arbor Day with a Chalk Art Festival. Friday, Apr. 26, from noon to 6:00 PM. A tree-centric day hosted by Mason Library. Free and everyone is welcome. Click here for more information.