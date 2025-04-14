Here’s the Meaning Behind a Star on a Massachusetts House

I've noticed that some homes in Massachusetts have stars on them. I have seen them in quite a few places, like Westfield, Springfield, and Pittsfield, for example. Once you notice one, more seem to pop up. I always wondered if these stars have any meaning behind them or if people just display them as a fashion trend. Plus, I have seen stars in multiple colors. Do different colors have different meanings?

What is the Meaning of These Five-Sided Stars on Massachusetts Homes and Barns?

Naturally, I went to the internet to see if there was any information on these stars and their meanings. In addition to homes, stars are displayed on barns. As a matter of fact, these five-sided stars are called "barn stars" whether displayed on houses or barns. Taste of Home gives the meanings behind these stars:

A brown star is known to symbolize friendship and strength, while white stands for purity and energy. A violet star is considered holy, while a green star symbolizes hope for growth and fertility on the farm. If you see a blue or black star, they symbolize protection for the farm. And a bright sunny yellow star? It holds a meaning of love of man and the sun.

My house has a red (or reddish) star on it. A red star means emotion, passion, and charisma. The star was on my house when I moved in 14 years ago, and it's still there. I chose to leave it there as I always liked the look of it. Now I know it gives off some good vibes and has some fun meanings behind it.

A Deeper Meaning Behind a Barn or House Star

According to Taste of Home, these stars are known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars. The primitive stars were commonly installed on barns by early Dutch and German settlers to ward off evil. The stars are known to bring good luck to farmers, too. Learn more about these stars and their meanings by going here.

