I betcha didn't know this, Berkshire County friends and neighbors. A native of Pittsfield and a current Williamstown resident was up for an award Sunday night at the 65th Annual Grammy awards!

Now, unfortunately, he didn't win, but still what an honor to be nominated. Pittsfield native Matt Cusson is one heck of an arranger, singer, and musician. Rest assured if you have any doubts about his talents, take a look at just some of the famous folks he's collaborated with:

Boyz II Men

Stevie Wonder!!!!

Ceelo Green

James Taylor

Brian McKnight

Christina Aguilera

Dave Koz

The Roots

Pretty impressive, eh? Cusson was nominated for a Grammy in the category "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella" for his collaboration with the group Kings Return on an a capella version of the Bee Gees hit, "How Deep Is Your Love".

Check out this beautiful rendition from Kings Return in a stairwell on YouTube:

I don't know about you, but hearing that a capella version of the Bee Gees classic actually gives me goosebumps. A truly tremendous performance! Here are all the artists and arrangers that were in that category:

As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)

Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6) How Deep Is Your Love

Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return) Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)

Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman) Minnesota, WI

Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf) Scrapple From The Apple John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

The winner for "Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Capella" was arranger John Beasley for "Scrapple From The Apple". Don't feel too bad for Matt Cusson, though. I'm a firm believer that a man of his talent is going nowhere but UP.

In fact, if you visit Matt's website, you can see for yourself just some of the accolades he's received from fellow artists and collaborators. You can also find out some of Matt's background, listen to some of his music, and reach out and contact him. Check it out here. SUPPORT LOCAL TALENT.

