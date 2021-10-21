How Dirty Is The Ice In Massachusetts Restaurants?
If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it's that we are second-guessing everything we touch, breathe, and eat.
I remember when we literally didn't know how the novel coronavirus was being spread. At one point, I was bleaching PRODUCE for cryin' out loud!
Restaurants have long been open now and people are enjoying eating out again, but for those who have gotten sick from bad or undercooked meat or a dirty utensil, the experience isn't pretty and most likely will prevent you from going back to that restaurant.
BUT, WHAT IF IT WAS THE ICE THAT GOT YOU SICK?
Now, I can't imagine ordering seltzer water without ice, I'm someone who NEEDS to have my beverage COLD.
If you're at a restaurant that doesn't take cleanliness seriously, however, you just may never know what you're ingesting...
Ice machines can get dirty, the melting ice can cause dirty water, and of course, the ice scooper can get dirty!
CAN ICE GET YOU SICK, THOUGH?
Bacteria that can cause serious harm to humans are able to survive in ice cubes. Common misconceptions are that ice is too cold to harbor bacteria.
Unfortunately, that’s just not the case. Bacteria such as Listeria monocytogenes are even able to survive in ice cream. -hygienefoodsafety.org
Slater and Marjo In The Morning on Thursday were talking about risks and how sometimes ya just gotta get ice in your drink and live a little, however, yes dirty ice is a real thing and it could get you sick.