How Does A Tractor Trailer End Up On A Northampton Rail Trail?

Well, this is something that you just don't see every day... or any day for that matter. However, it's something that was seen this morning (Tuesday) in Northampton. A tractor-trailer somehow ended up on a rail trail in the town. The question is... HOW?

This unlikely scenario happened early this morning...

The Northampton Police Department, shortly after 8:00 AM today, investigated a tractor-trailer truck that was somehow stuck on the Norwottuck Rail Trail at the Bates Street intersection, which is smack in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

(Above: Intersection in Northampton where a tractor-trailer was somehow stuck on the Norwottuck Rail Trail)

The trail spans 11 miles...

The Norwottuck Branch Rail Trail is 11 miles long and stretches from Northampton to Belchertown, so where exactly did this "big rig" get onto the trail?

(Above: A tractor-trailer trying to exit the Norwottuck Trail where it intersects with Bates Street in Northampton)

According to the post, which was on the Northampton Police Department Facebook page, the investigation discovered that the operator of the truck had mistakenly entered the trail from Damon Road. That stretch of the trail is roughly 1,800 feet long (about 1/3 of a mile) according to the Google Maps measuring tool.

(Above: The stretch from Bates Street to Damon Road is roughly 1/3 of a mile long)

The Massachusetts State Police Truck Team was called to assist in the investigation. The truck and operator were placed out of service and the truck was towed from the scene.

As the police department said, the operator of the truck mistakenly entered the trail, but that seems kind of unlikely doesn't it? We may never know.

