How Educated Is Massachusetts? You’ll Be Surprised At The Results

A recent poll by the personal finance WalletHub website revealed some positive results when it comes to Massachusetts students. They voted The Bay State as "the most educated state" in America. Here are some impressive statistics as four of the six categories aforementioned showed a number one result:

Massachusetts was tops across the board in the percentage of Bachelors and Associate Degree holders, graduate or professional Degree Holders, college experienced adults, gender gap in educational attainment and university qualities.

They also came in 6th place regarding supplemental Associate's Degree holders and college experienced adult and 20th for high school diploma holders. The survey was conducted across 18 metrics which analyzed a well-educated population within the United States. Other criteria featured include quality of schools, educational attainment plus various achievement gaps between genders and races.

This fared out well since many educational facilities are resuming in-person learning and a slight correlation between higher education and income levels plus low unemployment rates. Some experts are also weighing in on this matter:

University of Arkansas Professor Michael T. Miller stated the following facts:

"In theory, yes, highly educated states are better off economically over the long term This has to do with new business generation, the ability to attract businesses and industries that rely on highly educated workers and they have better societal participation and engagement by these college graduates"

Vanderbilt University Associate Professor Shaun M. Dougherty reiterated:

"State with higher college attainment tend to be states with more economic resources, to begin with, so almost with definition, yes, they are better prepared to withstand economic shocks. That said, areas that are less prone to impact from recessions, or where less of their economy is impacted, might prove an exception (though I am not thinking of a specific example at the moment) In general, areas with industries that perform well in recessions-retail, discount chains-might be less impacted"

For the full report, log on to The WalletHub web site by going here

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of WalletHub)