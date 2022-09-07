It's typically never an experience that anyone looks forward to. By that, I mean the process of having to get a driver's license. When we're done with the entire process, it can be a big relief given everything from the paperwork, amount of money spent, proper documentation, and sometimes a driver's test.

I recently had to go through the process of not only moving here, but also, getting a driver's license as soon as I arrived due to the fact that mine was expiring. As if moving wasn't stressful enough, I had to find out what all the proper paperwork I needed was, which included a certified copy of a birth certificate I didn't have, a social security card I was lucky to remember the location of, and two utility bills that had each come that week, with my new address on them. You can also use your lease, but unfortunately, my name had been misspelled on my lease. I know, that's tough to do with a name like Jax, but it happened.

I don't have a passport, so I needed my birth certificate from the state I was born it, which is in the Midwest. They have you fill out information online and answer questions to prove it's you, before they can send it to someone you approve of. Then, that person has to send it to you. Due to my lack of time I had on my driver's license, my birth certificate was then sent to my brother. He quickly got it in the mail to me. Luckily, I was able to sign up for the last time slot of the week on a Friday at the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Pittsfield, MA. It was a few days before my birthday, when my out-of-state license would expire.

Also, fun thing I learned through this whole process, besides how stressful it can be, is that it's not uncommon from Massachusetts residents to come from the Boston area because the wait in this process is that much longer over there. Do with that information what you will.

This is pretty much how that whole process felt like...

Christian Erfurt via Unsplash Christian Erfurt via Unsplash loading...

Now that I had all the proper documentation, I'm ready to get my driver's license, right? Not quite. I paid the proper fees, had my picture taken, and had all my documents confirmed, but as you are probably aware, they give you a temporary driver's license on paper while your actual Real ID Driver's License is going to be sent to you. For the record, the temporary driver's license does not count as 'actual ID' and if you put it in your pocket, the shaded picture of you will fade that much more quickly.

So, how long do they tell you it will take to get your license in the mail?

Insung Yoon via Unsplash Insung Yoon via Unsplash loading...

They say, "one to two weeks".

For the record, that time starts to feel long at the end of the first week is up. It's like in a movie when they show a montage of days flying off the calendar to represent how much time is going by. At least, it feels that way.

Behnam Nourouzi via Unsplash Behnam Nourouzi via Unsplash loading...

Then on the 11th day, it finally came! Of course, that is about when you would expect something to come one to weeks later. So right on time! That's even with Labor Day happening in there somewhere.

If you compare that to the previous state I was in, which is Wyoming, they have you wait four to six weeks before you receive your license. So, here, I think we have it pretty good. I'll take it anyway.

And there it is. You now know what to expect when you're expecting to receive your driver's license in Massachusetts. You also know what type of documentation to be sure to take there, especially if you're coming from out of state. Be safe out there!

10 Things That May Shock You About Moving to The Berkshires

Reasons Why Pineapple Does NOT Belong On Pizza in Massachusetts

11 Restaurant Chains That Pittsfield Needs Right Now