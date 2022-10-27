How Many Cases Has Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Actually Solved?

Fans of Netflix's revived series Unsolved Mysteries were surprised when Season 3 launched Oct. 18 on the streaming giant, two years since Season 2 aired.

The third season will consist of nine episodes, dropping three at a time, with the final set premiering Nov. 1.

This season consists of a wide array of cases from UFO sightings, peculiar deaths and mysterious disappearances.

The original series ran from 1987 to 2002, airing over 230 episodes. According to the Unsolved Mysteries site, 260 of the over 1,300 cases were solved. Additionally, half the cases featuring wanted fugitives were solved.

Over 100 families were reunited with lost individuals, and seven people wrongly convicted had their convictions overturned.

Has the revived Unsolved Mysteries solved any of its cases? Sadly, the answer is no, according to Newsweek.

Various cases from the first two seasons have received updates though and caught the attention of the public and renewed interest from law enforcement.

Anyone watching who may have a tip on one of the cases can submit information to the site, unsolved.com/tips/.

Unsolved Mysteries creator Terry Dunn Meurer explained to Gizmodo that it takes time for these cases to be solved.

"We had thousands of tips and leads that came in, but nothing was solved," he told the outlet. "But it does take a while for cases to get solved. They can't just have a tip and go and make an arrest."

He continued, "So, nothing has been solved yet. But we still are very hopeful because with the show streaming, we still see people going back and looking at them and sending in new tips."