How Many Millions of Dollars Do Massachusetts Residents Spend on Easter?

Easter is one of the most important holidays for Christians around the world and that means attending Church and of course, spending money.

About 65% to 75% of the folks in Massachusetts identify as Christian or Catholic and even though Gallup Polls indicate that only about half of those people attend Church, plenty more celebrate the Easter holiday, religious or not.

While churches in Massachusetts benefit greatly from the Easter holiday (a major uptick in attendance at Easter Mass means a major uptick in donations) it's also big business for some other industries as well.

Here's WalletHub's breakdown of exactly how much money Americans spent on Easter in 2021. Keep in mind experts are predicting an increase in spending in 2022 as COVID-19 concerns continue to decline.

$21.6 Billion : Total Easter-related spending expected in 2021 ($180 per person celebrating).

: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2021 ($180 per person celebrating). $3 Billion : Projected Easter spending on candy.

: Projected Easter spending on candy. $49,000 : Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny.

: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny. 78% : Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies ears first.

: Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies ears first. 60%: Share of parents who plan on sending Easter baskets to their children after they’ve moved out.