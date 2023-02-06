Valentine's Day is right around the corner and love is in the air. Dating in the social media/dating app era is tough though, eh? Nothing happens organically, judge and swipe, judge and swipe. I've got to say, I'm a 42 year-old widow and I was on a dating app for about an hour until I came to the conclusion that it was absolutely not for me!

BUT...

I won't be so negative 😁.

It would be presumptuous to say that everyone is on the hunt for a loving relationship, but fact is some folks are super happy just being alone. Alone sounds terrible, so I will say single.

Massachusetts has a population of just under 7,000,000 people with females slightly outnumbering males. Massachusetts has seen some folks seeking other states to make their home, nothing compared the pandemic related exodus out of California and New York, but the bay state has seen some folks leave recently.

With Valentine's Day On The Brain, How Many People In Massachusetts Are Single?

Massachusetts shows it has a Total Single People of 52% which is the second most of all the states in the surrounding region. The state with the highest percent of people who are single for any reason in the group is Rhode Island which shows a percent single of 54% (only about 5.2% larger). -towncharts.com

So, just a little more than half the state, I actually thought it would be a little less. Maybe divorce not being taboo plays a factor? The internet/app generation may be hindering as well?