How Much Snow is Coming This Weekend?

Another weekend means more winter weather. However this weekend appears to be bringing some mixed precipitation. Whereas last weekend we saw straight up snow, AccuWeather is calling for snow mixing with rain in our area on Saturday with accumulations of 1-2 inches. Then on Sunday more of the same with total accumulations for the weekend of 3-6 inches.

The National Weather Service is reporting a similar forecast but they're not ready to release accumulation information at this point. Meanwhile, the Weather Channel is staying consistent with the rain/snow mix.

No matter how much snow and/or precipitation we receive, we'll keep you up to date with AccuWeather updates throughout the weekend and for weather when you want it 24/7, you can call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118..