How Old Is Too Old to Trick or Treat in Massachusetts?

With Halloween just around the corner, it's that time of year where we start shopping for candy to pass out to the youngsters on the last night of October. For some reason there is one particular I had an addiction to around Halloween. That candy happens to be "Milk Duds". Why? I don't know. I think it has to do with the Chocolate with that Carmel texture. After all they're made by Hershey's. By the way speaking of candy, check out this candy you should not pass out in Massachusetts that Marjo wrote about.

Growing up in Adams, I have many fond memories of trick or treating in my old neighborhood at the bottom of Mount Greylock. Dressing up in many costumes that my mother used to make from scratch since the price of costumes in stores have always been on the pricey side.

So, when is it time to call it quits on trick or treating?

While Massachusetts doesn't have any legal age limit, a lot of parents think age 13 or 14 is the limit. However, I'm not going to lie I have actually did trick or treated with friends up until I was 23! No lie! However, they're some places that actually do have legal age limits.

Here's a list from family.lovetoknow.com: Chesapeake, Virgina has no trick or treat after age 14 law in the books. Although since this law is not enforced, violators can't face any penalties. Upper Deerfield Township, New Jersey has a law where you can't trick or treat after age 12, but again it is not enforced. Belleville, Illinois has a similar law to New Jersey which is more of a recent one. Charlston, South Carolina has restriction for treat or treating for kids no older than 15 years of age.

Overall, I highly doubt any of these laws or rules are enforced. If I see a teenager out trick or treating for innocent candy, it's much better than doing things that would get them in trouble. If I pass out candy this year and you happened to be at my doorstep and you're older than 16, I will certainly not turn you down!

I mean do you think there should be an age limit on trick or treating or do you think it's just a myth? Let us know on our station app.

