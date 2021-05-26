How To Make The Perfect Grilled Hamburger This Weekend

This weekend is Memorial Day weekend and a lot of folks will be doing some grilling this weekend, but what are you going to grill with so many choices, hot dogs, burgers, steaks, or ribs, it is all good! I am thinking of going back to the great grilled hamburger.

A lot of Americans are confident they can cook a good burger. But what goes on the creation of your burger might matter even more.

Over 75% of people say the toppings can make or break a burger. And one in three think it's the most important part.

So what does make the perfect burger?

America's favorite burger toppings in order are Cheese, bacon, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes in fifth place. No mention of pickles for me I have to have pickles on my burger. dill, bread, and butter, zesty pickles all taste good on a burger.

Also, you have all kinds of great condiments to slather on the bun for the perfect burger,

Most people had ketchup as the number one condiment. mayo came in second mayo. Fewer people liked mustard, no mentioned.

What's our favorite type of cheese? A third said American goes best on a burger.

What about the bun? Sesame seed ranked first.

Seven out of 10 people said the perfect burger would also need to come with a side of fries. And this might be controversial, but potato wedges were voted the best type of fry to pair with a burger.



Practice makes perfect – and when it comes to the perfect burger.

Here is an easy burger recipe for you.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1-1/2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend

4 hamburger buns, split

4 slices cheese (such as Cheddar, American, Swiss, etc.)

4 lettuce leaves

4 tomato slices

Toppings:

Ketchup, mustard, onion slices, pickle slices (optional)

Combine Ground Beef and steak seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese slice.

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Line bottom of each bun with lettuce; top with tomato, burger and toppings, as desired. Close sandwiches.

