How Would You Like to Win $20,000 Cash?

Sheffield Kiwanis' 21st Annual Scholarship Raffle is here and tickets are now available. The scholarship raffle benefits the Kiwanis Scholarship Fund. The drawing will be held on Tuesday Feb. 16, 2020 at the Bridge Restaurant in Sheffield at 8:00 PM.

The first prize is a 2021 GMC Canyon Extended Cab 4X4 Convenience Package or $20,000 cash. The vehicle is provided by Berkshire GMC. The second prize is $1,500 and the third prize is $500. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold and tickets are $50 each.

You can purchase your tickets at WSBS Radio located at 425 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington during normal business hours (make sure you wear a mask when entering the building). In addition, you can purchase tickets online by going here. The link also provides a list of other area businesses that are selling tickets. For questions, contact Dave Smith by calling (413) 429-6872.

All ticket holders are welcome and encouraged to attend the drawing. The grand prize winner has one week to choose the prize. Attendance at the drawing is not mandatory. If you win any of the prizes, a member of Sheffield Kiwanis will contact you. Good luck!

About Sheffield Kiwanis

Sheffield Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The club has have proudly served the towns of Alford, Egremont, Great Barrington, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough and Sheffield since 1954.