How You Can Find That Speakeasy-Style Donut Shop Next to Boston’s Fenway Park

Speakeasy-style donuts across the street from Fenway Park is a permanent pop-up that has everyone glazed and confused.

Is it real or just an urban myth?

Oh, it's real, and maybe you're one of those in the know.

This secret spot operates out of another hot spot on historic Lansdowne Street, and you just have to know where to go.

Appropriately named Back Door Donuts, it actually originated on Martha's Vineyard in 1948 as Walmsley's Bakery, with zero hidden aspects about it.

According to Boston Magazine, the staff would toss extra doughnuts out the back door during overnight prep shifts. In 1971, new ownership came in, and with that, a name change to Old Stone Bakery. They also created a late-night tradition of selling donuts outside the back door when they technically weren't open.

If you were in the know, you knew to simply knock on the back door after hours to buy some donuts.

Today, it's called Back Door Donuts, where it's no longer a late-night secret on the Vineyard.

So, why not recreate history up in Boston?

Back Door Donuts has brought its insanely delicious donuts and 15-pound apple fritters to the side door of Loretta's Last Call.

From 7 pm to 2 am each night, just go to that side door and enjoy the delicious fun.

Calling themselves Back Door Donuts Fenway, Boston Magazine says day-olds aren't allowed, and you can always choose from one of the 14 freshly baked flavors.

I guess the secret's out now.

