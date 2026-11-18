Newcomers or tourists may not always realize this, but Berkshire County has had many famous musicians perform here. The most obvious performer is James Taylor. Not only does he perform at Tanglewood regularly, but he has lived in Berkshire County for decades. He loves it here. Other notable names include Train, Natalie Merchant, The Beach Boys, Jackson Browne, and many more. They have all performed here. Some have performed multiple times.

I Have The Privilege of Experiencing Many Big Name Artists Live in Berkshire County

Over the years, I have had the privilege of seeing many famous bands perform in Berkshire County, including Richard Marx, Kansas, Ace Frehley, Gin Blossoms, Kenny Aronoff, The Wailers and the list goes on and on. It's nice not to have to drive a long distance every time I want to experience some great music both on a national and local level.

READ MORE: "I'll Never Be as Great as I Want to Be but I'll Spend the Rest of My Life Trying to be as Great as I Can Be" ~ Kenny Aronoff

Famous Aughts Musician Will Perform Live in the Berkshires

Another performer who will be making a stop in Berkshire County is a famous aughts musician. Howie Day. I remember when I first started in radio, his smash hit "Collide" was constantly in rotation. Another song of his that we played regularly was 'She Says." I remember hearing Howie Day on the radio quite often between 2004 and 2006.

READ MORE: Richard Marx to Perform Live in the Berkshires This Fall

When and Where Will Howie Day Be Performing?

If you are a Howie Day fan and have never seen him or want to see him live again. He will be performing in Great Barrington at Barrington Hall on Stockbridge Road on Saturday, December 5 at 8 pm.

You Can Still Get Howie Day Tickets for the December Show and Not Pay Full Retail Value

In addition, Jordan Weller will open the show. We still have some tickets for the Howie Day concert in our Seize The Deal Auction, and you won't pay full retail value for those tickets. You can scoop them up at a deep discount by going here.

Prince: His Life in Photos Stacker compiled a list of 25 things about Prince's life you may not know, citing memoir accounts, newspaper articles, archives, and official documents. Gallery Credit: Cynthia Rebolledo