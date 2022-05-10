Huge Win…Celtics Tie Series at 2-2…Bruins Game 5 Tonight in Carolina

The Celtics turned it on in the 4th quarter on the back of Al Horford to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115 to 108 last night. Horford scored a playoff career-high 30 points dropping in 16 in the last quarter. Also, big buckets from Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart helped the Celtics outscore the Bucks 43 to 28 in the last frame to recapture home-court advantage as the Celtics will be back home on Wednesday for game 5. Game 6 will be in Milwaukee on Friday and game 7 if needed is scheduled for Sunday back at T.D. Garden.

CELTICS EVEN SERIES WITH BUCKS...BRUINS vs HURRICANES GAME 5 TONIGHT...

Game 5 is tonight as the Bruins continue their quest for the Stanley Cup. The Bruins still have a big hill to climb against one of the toughest opponents in the league, the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins responded with two back-to-back wins over the weekend to even the series at 2 games each with the pivotal game tonight back in Carolina. If the Bruins can somehow take the momentum from their last two games and put another “W” on the board tonight, they could clinch the series in game 6 in Boston Thursday night. Against the Hurricanes those are some big “ifs.” If the series goes to 7 games that will be played on the Hurricane's home ice on Saturday. The B’s game 6 on Thursday can be heard locally on WNAW 94.7 and AM 1420 WBEC. Puck drops at 7:00.

Last night was the 1st time in 7 nights the Red Sox did not lose. It wasn’t the pitching or the bats, it’s because they didn’t play. It’s a sad state of affairs when Red Sox are thankful for a night off. Maybe the off-day will do some good along with hitting the road after a dreadful homestand only winning 1 game out of 6. The Red Sox are now dead last in the division and even the most diehard Sox fans are questioning their ability to make up 10 games before the end of the season in one of the toughest divisions in baseball. The Red Sox open a series with the Braves in Atlanta tonight with the 1st pitch at 7:20.

This Week's Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox Schedule

Tuesday - Game 5 - Bruins vs Hurricanes @7:00

Tuesday - Red Sox vs Braves @ 7:20 (WBEC-AM 1420, WNAW 94.7, WSBS 94.1)

Wednesday - Game 5 - Bucks vs Celtics @ 7:00

Wednesday - Red Sox vs Braves @ 7:20 (WBEC-AM 1420, WNAW 94.7, WSBS 94.1)

Thursday - Game 6 - Hurricanes vs Bruins @ 7:00 (WBEC-AM 1420 & WNAW 94.7)

Friday - Game 6 - Celtics vs Bucks @ TBA *

Friday - Red Sox vs Rangers @ 8:05 (WBEC-AM 1420, WNAW 94.7, WSBS 94.1)

Saturday - Game 7 - Bruins vs Hurricanes @ TBA *

Saturday - Red Sox Rangers @ 7:05 (WBEC-AM 1420, WNAW 94.7, WSBS 94.1)

Sunday - Game 7 - Bucks vs Celtics @ TBA *

Sunday - Red Sox vs Rangers @ 2:35 (WBEC-AM 1420, WNAW 94.7, WSBS 94.1)

