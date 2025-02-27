Hugely Popular Chain Restaurant Closing Massachusetts Location

Some more sad news, Massachusetts residents, regarding the closing down of another popular restaurant here in the Commonwealth. It seems to be happening more and more often lately, unfortunately.

When I was a kid I remember it was a big treat when, every once in a while, the family would get to go out to eat. It didn't have to be anything fancy, (as a matter of fact, it usually wasn't) it was just a nice dinner with the family where Mom didn't have to cook.

Nowadays, due to several factors such as more and more people wanting to stay home and order in (not to mention the prices) has meant the slow decline of families and couples going out to eat.

And it's a situation that doesn't look like it will reverse direction any time soon. Which means that more and more of our favorite restaurants will be shutting their doors during these tough economic times.

Recently, I happened to discover that one of my favorite Mexican chain restaurants closed it's location in West Springfield. Man, I LOVED On The Border!! Now I find out from MassLive that another chain restaurant has closed a location in the Commonwealth.

I could give you a hint by saying that it's a steakhouse, but there's a few steakhouses in the area so that's not a good idea. Here's a hint that will probably give it away. You ready? BLOOMING ONION. There. Does that help?

MassLive reports that Outback Steakhouse has closed down their Leominster location in Central Mass. After 24 years, the Twin City Plaza location closed its doors this past Sunday.

The company that owns the franchise, Bloomin' Brands, confirmed it with MassLive. Luckily for us who don't mind doing a little traveling, the location in West Springfield remains open (for now). Let's hope it stays that way.

I think I could use a Blooming Onion right now. Check out the original article on MassLive's website here.

