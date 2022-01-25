Hugely Popular Entertainer Cancels Shows After Catching COVID

I'm sure that many of you have heard the news by now, but just in case you haven't, allow me to keep you in the loop. One of the biggest recording artists of all time, the man born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Have I given you enough hints yet? Do you know who I'm referring to? Alright, enough teasing, you absolutely know the performer I'm talking about under his more well-known pseudonym--Elton John!

The Associated Press reports that Elton John, despite being fully vaccinated and having the booster shot, has contracted COVID-19. He's currently on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour which had to stop once already back in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to representatives for the singer, Elton is experiencing only mild symptoms. So far, Elton has only canceled two shows, both scheduled in Dallas for January 25 and 26. Those dates will be rescheduled. As of now, the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour will resume in Little Rock this Saturday.

In September of 2021, Sir Elton already had to postpone the European leg of his tour until 2023 after he suffered a hip injury. He had just returned to the tour last week with a performance in New Orleans on January 19.

According to a media statement, "Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly." Recently, Elton John returned to the charts after a 21-year absence, hitting the Billboard Hot 100 with "Cold Heart", a duet with Dua Lipa.

We wish you a speedy recovery, Rocket Man. For more on the story, check it out on AP's website here.

