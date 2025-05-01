Hugely Popular Italian Restaurant Chain Closes 5 More Spots In MA

Well, wouldn't you know it, Massachusetts residents, another day and more restaurant closings in the Bay State. I really do try to be optimistic, folks. But it seems that whenever a new restaurant opens, at least 4 or 5 of them shut down.

And here we go again. A much-loved Italian restaurant chain just filed for bankruptcy AGAIN and you know what that means, right? More locations that are closing, unfortunately.

The company already shut down numerous locations in Massachusetts back in 2022. And now, after declaring bankruptcy for the third time since 2018, they've just closed 5 more spots in the Commonwealth.

I'm referring to the Italian restaurant chain Bertucci's. Man, I just loved Bertucci's brick-oven pizza...to die for, I'm telling you. Eat This, Not That reports that Bertucci's just closed 5 more of their wonderful eateries in Massachusetts.

The five recently closed locations in Massachusetts are in Braintree, Mansfield, North Andover, Norwood, and Plymouth. In addition, the company also shuttered their location in Warwick, Rhode Island.

It truly is a shame, especially since Bertucci's just won the People's Choice Award at last year's Boston Pizza Festival, according to Eat This. I love their pizza, but I also enjoyed other items on the menu, like the family bundles they offered.

Occasionally, the family and I would feast on the Chicken Parm & Spaghetti Bundle! Bertucci's says that it can feed a family of four. I say that it could feed a family of six, and there would still be leftovers.

Anyway, if you've never tried Bertucci's, you may want to do so before they're gone completely. According to Eat This, Massachusetts is still home to 10 Bertucci's that remain open, (at least for now) including Boston, Newton, and Reading.

For the full details, check out the article on Eat This, Not That's website here.

