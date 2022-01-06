This Massachusetts Funeral Law May Have You Scratching Your Head

As you have probably read in past articles, Massachusetts is home to some strange laws. Sure, we are a progressive state but we still have some laws on the books that are beyond outdated and others that make you say huh?

A few of the laws we mentioned in the past include:

Snoring being prohibited in Massachusetts unless all bedroom windows are closed and securely locked. I must say even though this is a pretty ridiculous law, I love it. It just tickles me.

Tomatoes are not allowed in the production of clam chowder in Massachusetts. Well, I get that Massachusetts folks are passionate about their authentic and delicious creamy clam chowder. Save the red for New York.

Getting slapped with a $10 fine if you deface a milk carton without the owner's consent. A very strange Massachusetts law. Who are you hurting if you want to draw a happy face on a milk carton?

Those are just a few of the weird Massachusetts laws that we have looked at in the past but another one that really makes me scratch my head has to do with eating at funerals.

There's a Massachusetts law that prohibits mourners from eating more than three sandwiches at a funeral. I have so many questions including the following:

How was 3 chosen as the magic number?

Who would be eating that many sandwiches anyway?

Why would one be stuffing their face when they're supposed to be paying respect to the deceased?

Who works up that kind of appetite at a funeral?

Unfortunately, I have attended a number of funerals in Berkshire County over the years including my father's funeral in Adams in August 1996, my aunt's funeral a few years ago in North Adams, my grandmother's significant other's funeral a few years back in the Town of Cheshire, and retired radio news anchor, Tom Jay's funeral in Great Barrington in 2012, just to name a few. I don't even remember sandwiches being an option at these gatherings as eating was the furthest thing from my mind. I could understand eating at a gathering after a funeral but during? Give me a break.

This is definitely a strange Massachusetts law but I'm willing to bet that nobody nowadays is receiving a fine or being carted off in a paddy wagon if he or she breaks it. The offender may receive a stink eye from others though.

