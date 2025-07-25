A giant in wrestling and pop culture has left us. You have probably heard by now that Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) passed away on Thursday at the age of 71. If it weren't for the partnership between the Hulkster and Vince McMahon, professional wrestling wouldn't be where it is today.

I grew up a true-blue Hulkamaniac. I wore out my VHS tapes watching Hulk's battles with the likes of Macho Man Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, the Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, Sid Justice, Sgt. Slaughter and many more. I attended the 1992 Royal Rumble in Albany, NY. As a nine-year-old kid, being able to see Hogan wrestle in person was an absolute thrill. I had the Hulkamania shirt, bandana, wristbands, action figures, wrestling buddies, posters, books, and more. Like I said, I was a true-blue Hulkamaniac.

While the WWE (then WWF) pay-per-views (Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, Summerslam and Survivor Series) were the big events where storylines climaxed and were paid off' the house shows (house shows are non-televised wrestling matches usually in an arena) or live events were a blast to see, and some of those events had some hidden gems.

Through The Years, Hulk Hogan Wrestled in House Shows in Massachusetts

Hulkamania was at its hottest between 1985 and 1993. The WWF did many house show tours throughout the years. The road schedule was hectic in the '80s and early '90s because the WWF owner and chief promoter at the time, Vince McMahon, was taking the wrestling industry by storm nationally and internationally, which hit a fever pitch at WrestleMania III in 1987. What's surprising is that with the busy schedule the performers had, it's documented that Hulk only wrestled 13 times in Massachusetts.

Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour Hits Perth Getty Images loading... (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Hulk's Matches in the Boston Garden (Boston, Massachusetts)

September 6, 1980 – Hogan defeated Pat Patterson

– Hogan defeated Pat Patterson October 4, 1980 – Andre The Giant defeated Hogan (note, this match was nearly seven years before their memorable main event match at Wrestlemania III)

– Andre The Giant defeated Hogan (note, this match was nearly seven years before their memorable main event match at Wrestlemania III) December 13, 1980 – Hogan beat Rick McGraw

– Hogan beat Rick McGraw January 10, 1981 – Hogan defeated Dominic DeNucci in 9 seconds

March 14, 1981 – Hogan beat John Callahan

– Hogan beat John Callahan March 23, 1985 – Hogan vs Don Muraco on a Boston card

May 18, 1985 – Hogan teamed with Jimmy Snuka on the Boston Garden card

– Hogan teamed with Jimmy Snuka on the Boston Garden card June 22, 1985 – Hogan defeated Big John Studd at Boston Garden (nearly three months after the inaugural Wrestlemania event)

– Hogan defeated Big John Studd at Boston Garden (nearly three months after the inaugural Wrestlemania event) February 2, 1991 – Hogan defeated Earthquake in a stretcher match

– Hogan defeated Earthquake in a stretcher match April 20, 1991 – WWF World Champion Hogan lost to Sgt. Slaughter via disqualification

– WWF World Champion Hogan lost to Sgt. Slaughter via disqualification May 18, 1991 – Hogan retained the title vs Slaughter in a Desert Storm match

Hulk's Matches in Worcester, Massachusetts

On July 29, 1989, in Worcester Centrum, Hogan wrestled The Honky Tonk Man headlining Saturday Night’s Main Event XXII

Hulk's Matches in Foxborough, Massachusetts

At Sullivan Stadium on July 8, 1985, Hogan pinned Nikolai Volkoff on the undercard of the inaugural King of the Ring house show.

Those Massachusetts matches featuring Hulk are what have been documented online. Are there any we missed? Have you had the pleasure of attending a live event featuring Hulk?

