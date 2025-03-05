Hundreds Of Workers To Lose Jobs At Major Company’s MA Office

Well, you know what they say, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. Another day, another round of job cuts and companies downsizing. This latest batch of firings sorta hits close to home, being that it affects the Commonwealth.

According to Boston.com, one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the United States, based out of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, is laying off almost 200 employees who report to a company office in Wellesley.

Boston.com reports that last week CVS Health filed a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Act notice with the Bay State confirming that 183 workers will be impacted by the cuts.

The purpose of the Workers Adjustment and Retraining Act, commonly known as WARN, is to (hopefully) give workers ample time to prepare for job transitions or losses, according to Mass.gov.

One of the many reasons a WARN filing is required is when a mass layoff affects at least 50 employees and one third of the worksite's total workforce. Surprisingly, of the 183 cuts, only 3 of them are actual Massachusetts residents.

The other 180 cuts affect employees who work remotely from other states. CVS Health stated that the job cuts will take place by May 3. Last September, the company did make an announcement that they would be laying off almost 3,000 employees.

Another announcement in October from CVS Health mentioned that in addition, hundreds of more jobs would be cut. Tough times indeed. My hope is that everyone finds a new job relatively quickly and cleanly.

CVS Health operates over 9,500 stores in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Trivia lovers should note that the letters CVS stand for Consumer Value Stores.

Get the full story by visiting Boston.com's website here.

