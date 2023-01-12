Here's something most of us can relate to--being stuck in a traffic jam. Who doesn't absolutely despise that with every fiber of their being? It doesn't matter whether we're stuck in traffic for 20 minutes or an hour or possibly even longer. It's a major headache and it's frustrating because that's "lost time". Time that we will never get back.

Recently, a study was conducted that looked at cities across the globe to determine which of them were the worst for traffic jams. Guess what? A city in Massachusetts made the top 10.

But, before we get to that, let's delve a little deeper. INRIX, the transportation data and analytics company, published its annual Global Traffic Scoreboard and one particular city in the Commonwealth, Boston, apparently has traffic snarls that are so bad, it landed in the top 10.

The fact is, if you've done any driving in our state's capitol whatsoever, then you're not surprised that Boston appears on this list. One of the few places(that I know of) where certain streets come together in a triangle. Let's take a look at the Top 10 Worst Cities For Traffic Jams(from the bottom up):

#10. Palermo, Italy

#9. Miami, Florida

#8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

#7. Toronto, Ontario

#6. Bogota, Columbia

#5. New York, New York

#4. Boston, Massachusetts(WOW! Boston traffic is worse than New York City's? That's just crazy talk)

#3. Paris, France.

#2. Chicago, Illinois. Any guesses as to #1? (Hint: It's not a U.S. city)

#1. London, England. That one's a total surprise. Not that I didn't think London had lots of traffic, just not enough for #1!

Check out this stat that came out of the INRIX study. The typical Boston resident lost 134 hours stuck in traffic in 2022! Take a look at the Global Traffic Scorecard for yourself here. It's pretty fascinating.

