‘I Have Never Been Sicker’, 25 Year-Old Live 95.9 DJ Ryan On His COVID-19 Diagnosis

Slater and Marjo had the chance to speak with Live 95.9 weekend and New Country 94.7 DJ Ryan Pause about his COVID-19 diagnosis. Pause, who admits he wasn't taking the pandemic as seriously as he should have, says he attended a social gathering with friends in North Adams around Apr. 1 when in the following days he fell ill.

With cases of COVID-19 rising in younger people across the country, the 25-year-old's story is a stark reminder that the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

Slater: Ok, Ryan be honest, were you taking this pandemic seriously or not?

Ryan: At first I was not, but now that I've experienced it, it's a whole different story.

Slater: Do you know where you picked it up? Were you not distancing? Were you not in a mask? What do you think happened?

Ryan: I was at a friend's house in North Adams, not distancing properly, with a group of friends, (one of them was symptomatic with a stomach issue). The next thing you know, I awoke with a fever of about 100F, just about everyone who I was with at that house also got sick. I was hoping it was the flu, then I tested positive for COVID-19.

Slater: Did you pass it on to your parents? Did they fall ill as well?

Ryan: They did test positive; however, they did not experience the symptoms that I had experienced for more than a week. They both received the vaccine shortly before they tested positive.

Slater: Did you have to go to the hospital and receive monoclonal antibodies?

Ryan: Yes I did. They hooked me up to an IV for about an hour. You actually start feeling well soon after.

Slater: What would you say to anyone 25 years old or younger about your experience with COVID-19?

Ryan: Well....all I can say is that it isn't a very nice experience AT ALL. It's almost like you got hit in the head with a brick and almost like you're not gonna make it out of it.

Slater: Had you ever been sicker in your life?

Ryan: I have never been sicker in my life. I have never had a fever for seven straight days. My fever reached 103.5 at one point.

Slater: Well, I'm sorry you had to take the brunt of this and I'm glad you are on the mend.

Ryan: I'm glad I can share my story with you, this is pretty serious stuff, do your thing and stay safe.

