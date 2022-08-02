I Moved Away From Wyoming Only Find Out There’s a Wyoming in MA

I recently made the move. It took approximately 27 hours inside a U-Haul with an unhappy cat in a carrier, next to me in the passenger seat. Cheyenne, Wyoming to Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The two cities couldn't be any more different in culture. While I thought Wyoming was in my rearview mirror, in more ways than one, I also found out that there's actually a Wyoming in Massachusetts. I mean...wait, what?

By land area, Wyoming is the 10th biggest state in the U.S. There is lots of room for pretty much anything. Massachusetts is much smaller in area, the 7th smallest state, but plenty of things going on with a short distance in between anywhere you want to go.

There are definitely some stark differences. The Cowboy State has some of the craziest winds that you will ever experience and they seem like they never stop...ever. Massachusetts, on the other hand, has plenty of trees around to block lots of the wind and the elevation, while it can get high, is not nearly as high as it is in Wyoming.

Cheyenne, WY

The Washington Post via Getty Im The Washington Post via Getty Im loading...

Pittsfield, MA

Aerial View of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, United States of America. De Agostini via Getty Images loading...

There are plenty more differences that I'll continue to learn throughout my time in the Bay State, but there is one thing that they both have that will always blow my mind.

Both of them consist of Wyoming!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Massachusetts residents are probably already aware that there, in fact, is a Wyoming, MA. It's in a northern suburb of the Boston area, so it's totally on the other side of the state. Of course, if you're in Wyoming, that 130+ mile drive is just a Tuesday afternoon trip in the Cowboy State.

Wyoming, MA is in the Melrose district and the average rent there is between $1.59k and $4.16k per month. It's definitely a bit of an increase from what it it in the capital city of Cheyenne in the state of Wyoming.

So out West, it's definitely cheaper, there is also some nice scenery there, but I think I'll stick with everything there is to experience around here in the Berkshires!

$17.5 Million Home is a Quintessential New England Covered Bridge Over a Babbling Brook Listed by Wade Weathers and Meg Kauffman of LandVest this is a WOW home in Stowe, Vermont.

Are These Canobie Lake Attractions Plus-Size Friendly? I have decided to sit down and write about my experiences being a plus-sized individual going to theme parks and hopefully help others.