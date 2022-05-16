I had the chance to go out to dinner over the weekend and eat outside (still trying to avoid Covid). I will not mention the name of the restaurant or the location because it's irrelevant.

It was a nice evening, many patrons were eating and drinking and watching the Bruins try to win Game 7 on Saturday. The place was pretty chill. When we left the restaurant is when I witnessed something rather disturbing.

I was getting in my own vehicle when I heard the sound of male's voice talking gibberish. At the time, I just happened to look over and see him fall head first almost somersault style onto the ground, losing his to-go container and spilling his food on the pavement.

Now, let me be clear, I PRESUMED he was intoxicated, I have no proof, but I'm pretty sure he was drunk.

At this point a patron had gotten up from his seat outside and walk toward the man and ask him if he was ok. Two waitresses soon followed.

"That's a hell of a way to get in your car, there, buddy!", he shouted. At this point, the presumably intoxicated man was in the driver's seat and started the engine. Ten seconds later he was gone.

I was about 50 yards away and witnessed this thing and I can tell you I didn't know what I should do, and it spawned a conversation on air this morning of what to do in a situation like this.

We all know the horror of what a drunk driver can cause himself or others.

