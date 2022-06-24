I Saw Two Kids In ‘Jason Masks’ With Fake Knives Walking Back And Forth Outside This Massachusetts ATM And Didn’t Know What To Think

Political polarization, civil unrest, school shootings, post pandemic frustration, inflation, high gas prices, these are just a few of situations and emotions most Americans are dealing with at this time. I am I wrong?

Now, I will preface this post with the fact that I lean more on the paranoid side, maybe it's my personality, maybe it's a little post traumatic stress since my wife passed in November of 2020, whatever the case, I wouldn't say that I'm always "calm", but this story is a little weird.

It was a typical weekday afternoon when I was doing some errands after work and one of them included stopping by my local bank's ATM. Fortunately, I don't live in a high crime neighborhood nor was anybody around when I entered the ATM, (the bank's lobby was also open).

About midway through my transaction via the ATM, I saw two kids, probably aged 9-11, in "Jason" style hockey masks with fake knives (they looked real at first) walking back and forth RIGHT outside the ATM's door.

They weren't saying anything, but they were hovering. At first, I had to do a double take at what they were carrying, but I did discern that the knives were, in fact, plastic.

As they kind of continued to wander back and forth, I was wondering what they wanted, if anything? I exited the ATM through the glass door and they just stared at me. I walked to my truck and they wandered off down the street.

Now, there is no exciting, wild conclusion to this story; however, in today's world where most people are on edge, it would probably behoove you (even if you're 10 years old) to not hang around a bank in masks with fake knives and stare at people. I am wrong?