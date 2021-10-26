If you listen to "Slater and Marjo In The Morning", you may have heard me mention that from time to time I deal with anxiety and CBD can help with that.

If you are unfamiliar with CBD, it's short for cannabidiol, an oil derived from the cannabis plant that is good for pain and inflammation and even supports good mental health.

CBD can be combined with THC (the chemical component that causes a psychoactive effect), or just on its own.

It was late August and I had recently run out of CBD gummies and it was time to head back to the store. It's noteworthy to mention that I had just applied online for my expiring driver's license.

YOU NEED TO SHOW A VALID MASSACHUSETTS ID TO PURCHASE CBD

Bulat Silvia

I get out of my car and jump into the thankfully short line on a warm August afternoon only to run into the guy checking ID's. The guy will surely recognize me, right? Well, maybe not in a mask.

I SUDDENLY REALIZE MY LICENSE IS EXPIRED, ALTHOUGH ACTIVE, I STILL HAD NOT RECEIVED MY HARD COPY YET

This is when I hope the guy just doesn't notice and lets me in. Or, he notices and just lets me in any way.

WRONG ON BOTH ACCOUNTS

He says to me, "I'm really sorry, sir, but your license is expired and I cannot let you in."

Now, normally, I would just say "I understand, sorry about that," and just walk away, but this time, I was really perturbed.

"DUDE, I JUST RENEWED IT ONLINE, IT JUST HAS COME IN THE THE MAIL YET"

That did not work, as he continued to say "sorry".

SO I RIPPED MY LICENSE OUT OF THE GUY'S HAND LIKE IT WAS HIS FAULT

This is where I feel shameful. The poor guy was just doing his job and just because I applied online for my license renewal in the nick of time and had not received my hard copy in time, I took it out on him.

I MEAN, THE FACT THAT MY LICENSE WAS EXPIRED HAS ZERO EFFECT ON MY BIRTHDATE'S VALIDITY, YES? NO?

Regardless, I was wrong and I owe the man an apology, I just haven't run into him yet.

I PROMISE TO DO BETTER. BE KIND TO ONE ANOTHER. LOVE, SLATER.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America