I Was So Impressed By Ready Set Learn’s MLK Message To Pre-K Students In Pittsfield

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were excited to hear Marjo back in studio after her week long skiing adventure in sunny, snowy Colorado. On Monday we talked a lot about the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Yes, it's a federal holiday, no school, no banks, no mail, blah blah blah...

What was really cool though, was to learn last night over an awesome home made chicken dinner, what my youngest son Olli learned in pre-school.

The subject of MLK was brought up during our dinner because the kids were excited about another day off from school. Olli, who will be 5 years old next month, attends Ready Set Learn in Pittsfield with teachers Ms. Sarah and Ms. Elyssa.

Just before dinner, Olli was telling me about an exercise they did to understand about human equality. He was saying that in school that they had two eggs side by side, one brown, the other white and that the teachers were explaining that inside both eggs were exactly the same.

Using the different colored eggs as a metaphor to explain the reality of the human race melting pot was so cool I thought. I actually felt a tear trickle down my face when I heard my son explain what he had learned.

Instilling these values at an early age is absolutely paramount in preventing hate going forward.

Way to go Ready Set Learn!