Massachusetts is now affected by another food recall. This time around, there's a Listeria risk related to a brand of ice cream bars.

Rich's Ice Cream Bars Have Been Recalled in Over 20 States, Including Massachusetts

Per the Food and Drug Administration, over 10,000 Rich's Ice Cream bars have been voluntarily recalled by the ice cream company due to the potential for Listeria contamination.

There are a variety of flavors included in the recall.

Chocolate Crunch Cake Bar

Strawberry Shortcake Bar

Rich Bar

Crumbled Cookie Bar

Orange Cream Bar

Fudge Frenzy Bar

Cotton Candy Twirl

Savagely Sour BlueRasberry Bar

Savagely Sour Cherry Bar

Cool Watermelon Bar

What are the Symptoms of Listeria?

If you eat any of these bars and catch Listeria, some of the symptoms you could experience include the following:

Fever

Flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

According to the CDC, Listeria is most likely to harm pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Rich's Ice Cream bars are sold throughout Massachusetts and Are Found in Schools

Rich's Ice Cream bars are sold in areas of Massachusetts, including Chicopee, Taunton, and Springfield, which is why Massachusetts is one of the 23 states affected by the recall. It's also worth mentioning that, according to online sources, the ice cream bars are typically found in schools. Granted, it is summer vacation, but summer school classes are in session in some school districts, and other school activities could be taking place.

What Should I Do if I Have Any of the Affected Ice Cream Bars in My Possession?

If you have any of the ice cream bars that are part of the recall, you should stop eating them immediately, throw them away, or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more product information and recall details, visit the FDA's website.

