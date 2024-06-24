Frozen Dessert on Recall in 8 States Including Massachusetts

With the hot weather here many folks are making it a point to enjoy ice cream. My family and I like to try out different ice cream shops in the area...an ice cream tour if you will. It's always a joy to discover new and interesting flavors.

In addition to trying out different ice cream shops in the area, I usually have a carton or some kind of ice cream dessert on hand from the grocery store in my freezer. Can you blame me? Who doesn't love ice cream?

An Ice Cream Treat Sold at a Massachusetts Grocer Has Recently Been Added to the Recall List

If you keep frozen treats in your freezer regularly you should know that there are four flavors of an ice cream treat that was recently added to the recall list over the risk of the desserts possibly being contaminated with listeria.

Recall Details and Images/UPC Codes for Massachusetts Shoppers

According to various online sources, Supermarket Chain Wegman's recently announced a recall of four flavors of Abilyn's Frozen Bakery Ice Cream Treats. The desserts came in 30 and 60-ounce containers. The UPC codes for the recalled products are listed below.

Abilyn's Ice Cream Cake, Vanilla & Chocolate. UPC Code 8-51545-00800-2.

Abilyn's Ice Cream Cake, For the Love of Chocolate. UPC Code 8-51545-00805-7.

Abilyn's Ice Cream Cake, Cookies 'n Cream. UPC Code 8-51545-00804-0

Abilyn's Ice Cream Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. UPC Code 8-51545-00807-1.

Refund Information

If you have purchased any of the recalled flavors of ice cream cake you are eligible for a full refund. Wegman's has five locations in Massachusetts including Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood, and Medford. You can more details about the ice cream cake recall including all of the states that sold the product by going here.

