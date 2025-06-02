This Massachusetts Cheese Shop is One of America’s Most Iconic

National Cheese Day is coming up on Wednesday, June 4th, and if you're a cheese enthusiast, you may already know about a cheese shop in Massachusetts that has been deemed "one of the most iconic" cheese shops in America by the publication Wine Enthusiast. If you haven't discovered the shop yet, you're in for a fun cheese adventure.

Get our free mobile app

The publication notes that cheese scholar Carlos Yescas says the difference between a good and a great cheese shop often comes down to what’s for sale and how it’s being sold. A retailer worth its salt will seek out products from cheesemakers that share its values. Formaggio Kitchen in Cambridge lands in the top 10 according to the Wine Enthusiast publication.

Wine Enthusiast notes that Boston is one of the original cheese towns, according to Yescas. The publication noted the following about Formaggio Kitchen, according to Yescas:

Yescas hails Formaggio as a standard-bearer in the U.S. artisanal cheese movement, noting how the 1978 Cambridge shop not only served as its own importer of then-hard-to-find European cheeses, but also spawned two other Formaggios in the Boston area and one in New York City. In nearly 50 years of operation, Formaggio has introduced generations of northeasterners to specialty cheeses like Valençay frais (the Loire’s ash-coated goat cheese) and Vermont’s esteemed Jasper Hills.

Formaggio Kitchen is located at 358 Huron Ave in Cambridge. If you're looking to partake in the celebration of National Cheese Day this Wednesday and you're in the Cambridge area, you may want to check out Formaggio Kitchen for a variety of cheeses that you can't find just anywhere.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker