If Santa Were To Spend A Full Day In Massachusetts, Here’s What He’d Do

We may see Santa at the mall or maybe taking pictures with kids during the holidays, but what if we were to follow him around for a day and watched what he did?

For this post, let's pretend Santa Claus spends the whole day in Massachusetts making a bunch of stops.

HERE ARE 10 THINGS SANTA WOULD DO IF HE SPENT A FULL DAY IN MASSACHUSETTS...

1. DUNKIN'

I imagine Ole Saint Nick would start his day with the most sugary coffee he could find. Perhaps a large Peppermint Mocha Swirl would do the trick?

Getty Images

2. THE MUSEUM OF SCIENCE

After his coffee, Santa is feeling homesick, so he then heads to Boston's Museum of Science to see an old exhibit of his home.

Museum Of Science Facebook

3. KELLY'S ROAST BEEF

After walking around the MOS, Kris Kringle is now starving. Who knew he loved roast beef and fries?

Kelly's Facebook Page

4. SUFFOLK DOWNS

The reindeer need some exercise and they borrow the now defunct track.

Suffolk Downs Facebook

5. GUITAR CENTER

I recently read somewhere that Santa loves to play the drums, so he swings by a local Guitar Center and bangs on the drums all day.

Guitar Center Facebook

6. POLAR PARK

Mistaking the name of the park for the real thing, Santa is very disappointed to find out that this is a baseball park.

Polar Park Facebook

7. SIX FLAGS

As Santa heads west across Massachusetts, he is drawn to the popular amusement park.

Six Flags Facebook

8. THE HOT DOG RANCH

Kris Kringle apparently has a mean craving for baby hot dogs in Pittsfield, MA after his fun at Six Flags.

9. THE BEACON CINEMA

Ending up in The Berkshires, Santa is a huge Ghostbusters fan and wants check out the new flick.

10. PATRICK'S PUB

Santa is thirsty and would like an ice cold beer after the movie.

