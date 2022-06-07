If This Experiment Works, We Could Soon See A Four-Day Work Week

I just found out about this fantastic experiment going on in England right now, Berkshire County, and I figured I'd spread the word because if this thing is a success, we could be that much closer to a four-day work week here in America. At least for some companies.

CNN is reporting that the world's biggest pilot for a four-day work week has just launched in the U.K. This experiment involves 70 companies and will run for six months. And here's the cool part: Employees will still receive their FULL paycheck.

You read that right. Employees will still get 100% of their pay for only working 80% of the week! And there's no catch. No fine print like, "Oh, you're going to have to work LONGER during the other four days." Nope. Nothing like that.

It's an experiment. The largest one of its kind. It involves, as I mentioned previously, 70 companies(everything from banks to restaurants) and approximately 3,300 workers. I'm pretty sure that's a trial I could participate in.

The idea behind it is to see if workers can still maintain 100% of their productivity during the shorter week while at the same time looking at how that shorter week affects workers' mental health and well-being.

Now, even if the trial program is successful(how could it not be?), it's probably not going to lead to any changes here in America, at least not right away. However, if the results from the study are positive, that could lead to certain companies in our country giving it a try.

It's pretty fascinating. For the complete study, visit CNN's website here.

