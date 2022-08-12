Bunches of Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes something for everyone, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Slavonian/European, BBQ, comfort foods, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more!

Plus there will be entertainment and fun including Two local bands and face painting.

For History buffs this is also a celebration of the decisive battle that took place several miles from where the Bennington Battle Monument now stands. A small contingent of militia stayed behind guarding the storehouse, while the main force under General Stark marched forth to meet the British forces led by Colonel Baum at a bridge crossing over the Walloomsac in nearby New York.

The three-day encounter culminated in a decisive victory by the Americans over the British and set the stage for the defeat of General Burgoyne at the Battle of Saratoga a couple of months later. The Battle of Bennington is unique in having been celebrated continuously every year since the battle with the first celebration in 1778. We are proud to continue this tradition of honoring our shared history at this 245th celebration. So get some history and fun on your Saturday not to mention good food.

Here is a list of events to enjoy Saturday along with the food truck festival.

The list of events is from the town of Bennington VT.

The 17th annual Battle Day 5K road race

Sponsored by the Friends of the Monument. This is the seventeenth annual Battle Day 5K race. The race starts and ends at the Monument. The course is slightly rolling. In keeping with the Battle Day activities, this race will start with the firing of a cannon or revolutionary war-era rifle.

Following the 5K race is a 1/2 mile Kids Fun Run. Registration forms are available online: Registration forms are available online Registration Form https://www.raceentry.com/battle-day-5k-road-race/race-information

Registration starts at 7:00 AM

The race starts at 8:30 AM

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Re-enactors will be onsite at the Battle Monument to discuss the importance of the Battle of Bennington and what life was like for Soldiers. An ongoing outdoor event.

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Moodus Drum and Fife Corps presentation. The Moodus Drum and Fife Corps will march and play on the South Side of the Lawn of the Battle Monument.

10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Kids Day

Family-friendly activities at the Vermont Veterans Home on the Park Street side. Bubble play, bounce house, water shower/spray from the ladder truck, water slide with a small bouncy house, Copsicle Wagon, and popcorn.

10:00 am – 8:00 pm • Battle Re-enactment at the Battlefield

An encampment and battle re-enactments will take place on the Bennington Battlefield in Walloomsac, N.Y. For battle details, visit https://www.brigade.org/bennington2022.

12:00 pm

USS Bennington Memorial Service – wreath-laying ceremony at the ship’s bell. Bennington Town Office, 205 South Street, Bennington.

11:00 am – 7:00 pm

4th Annual Downtown Bennington Food Truck Festival-Battle Day Saturday!

Join us on Saturday, August 13th from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.at the corner of Main and School Street, Bennington VT. Entertainment starts with two back-to-back performances by the Crossover Cloggers (11:30 am and 1:00 pm). The Throwbacks perform from 2:30-4:30 pm and Flashpoint is on stage from 5:00-7:00 pm.

There will be many culinary delights, a cash bar (Madison’s Brewery) & face painting. Explore menus that include Mediterranean, Jamaican, Mexican, Slavonian, BBQ, Comfort foods, kettle corn, maple fried dough, slushies, cotton candy, baked goods, frozen treats, donuts, and more! Entrance to the event is free. Sounds delicious.

5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Potluck Dinner with the Reenactors, at the Church Barn located on the Monument Circle. Bring a potluck dish to enjoy conversation and food with the 18th Century Guardians of the Bennington Storehouse

It's going on over the Border in Bennington Tomorrow, Saturday the 13th. Food lovers will want to make their way to downtown Bennington too for the Annual Bennington Food Truck Festival.

