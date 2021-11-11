If you don’t love winter than you absolutely have got to try this…

Now that we are approaching the mid-way point to November the leaves are falling at a steady pace which means that snow is not far away. You ask any New Englander what their favorite season is and you will likely get 4 different answers. A gardener loves spring, a beach bum loves summer, a hunter loves fall and a skier loves winter. If you hate winter, you are probably a hermit 3 months out of the year just trying to keep warm from the comfort of your home.

The way to really enjoy winter living in New England is to find an activity that you can do outdoors to take advantage of the months of snowfall. If your only snow activity is shoveling, I guarantee you complain every time it snows. If you own a snowmobile, snowshoes, cross country skies, a snowboard, or alpine skis, you cheer every flake hoping for plenty of white stuff so you can make some fresh tracks.

If skiing is your thing, the Berkshires has a number of local ski areas that can satisfy your need to hit the slopes and not drive hours before you can strap into your skis or snowboard.

Bousquet Ski Area in Pittsfield has almost 5 miles of slopes with 2 lifts. The elevation is 1,857 feet. A number of different daily ski passes are available on a limited basis and range from $21 to $42. Bousquet has been in operation since 1932. New ownership took over late last year and has plans for a number of upgrades from chairlifts to a new ski lodge. Click here for more information https://bousquetmountain.com/.

Jiminy Peak in Hancock is operating with 6.65 miles of trails and 7 lifts. The elevation is 2,375 feet. The average mid-week lift ticket will cost between $69 to $89. Click here for more information https://www.jiminypeak.com/.

Berkshire East in Charlemont runs 4 lifts with just over 8 miles of trails. The elevation is 1,082 feet. There are a number of lift ticket pricing based on age and length of skiing preference. Click here for more information https://berkshireeast.connectintouch.com/.

Ski Butternut in Great Barrington runs up to 6 lifts with 13.67 miles of trails. The elevation is 1,771 feet. Tickets based on age and mid-week or weekend tickets range from $20 to $65. Hours of operation on weekends are 8:15 am to 4 pm and 9 am to 4 pm during the week. Click here for more information https://skibutternut.com/.

There are a number of other ski areas within a short drive of the Berkshires. Lift, trail and pricing may vary from the numbers listed above. So don't hate on winter. Try skiing at one of these great local slopes.

