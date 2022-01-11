If You Drive A Black Car In Massachusetts, You Need To Know This

The color of your car matters. I mean, right? I don't know anyone who is completely indifferent about their color choice, especially of a new car. With a pre-owned car, it's a little different. Anyway...

Of the last six cars I have leased, all of them have been either black or white. I guess I don't like color? It's either black or white for me, and no, it's not a "the dirt doesn't show" thing either.

I SHOULD STICK WITH WHITE

The reason I say this is that if you drive a black car, the car, not you, has a less than an appealing statistic.

So, apparently black cars are involved in more crashes than any other color. Is this a night time thing? I have no idea... But, we've got to presume that visually, black is just terrible for safety.

At least one study found that you’re 47 percent more likely to be in a crash if you drive a black vehicle. Other studies also find that black is the most dangerous color, but offer a more reserved projection. Those studies find that driving a black car increases the risk of a crash by anywhere between 10 and 20 percent. -citywidelaw.com

As far as white goes as a color for a vehicle...

Overwhelmingly, white is considered the safest car color with the lowest risk of being struck. wgk-law.com

THE SAFEST COLORS...

White

Yellow

Orange

Gold

So, basically, the loudest colors rule when it comes to safety.

