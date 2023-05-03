If You Hit A Deer In Massachusetts, Can You Take It Home?

You've got to be on the lookout for wildlife, right? Like, all of the time. My buddy almost died in a car crash after striking a deer on the mass pike about twenty years ago. It was dark out, however, it forever changed him.

The state has done a nice job of posting warnings of certain animals who frequently cross heavily traveled roadways. It's scary, too. There have been many times where I've come very close to hitting a deer crossing the highway at 75 MPH.

If you do strike a deer, though, what do you do?

I'm not a hunter, so I have no personal interest in this, but I have always wondered this.

In Massachusetts, If You Hit and Kill A Deer, Can You Claim It/Take It Home?

You can.

The following information from the Massachusetts Environmental Police will guide you on what to do if you ever find yourself in this situation.

In the event a deer is killed by a motor vehicle collision, the operator (as long as they are a Massachusetts Resident) may claim and take into their possession the remains for salvage. Upon doing so, the person salvaging the deer must contact the Massachusetts Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075. The accident should also be reported to the municipal police department or nearest State Police Barracks for logging purposes as well. The unprocessed deer must be presented within twenty-four (24) hours for tagging at either a Massachusetts Wildlife office or by the Massachusetts Environmental Police. If it is to be tagged by the Environmental Police, the person salvaging it will be provided with instructions as to a location and time. If the driver does not wish to claim the animal, it may be released to a passenger in the car provided they are a resident of Massachusetts. This tag shall remain with the deer until there are no more useable parts of the deer. No part of a salvaged deer shall be sold or bartered. There is no provision in the law that allows a resident from another state to claim a deer struck by a motor vehicle in Massachusetts. I hope you found this post informative.