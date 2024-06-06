Without a doubt, the cost of living has gone up with no end in sight as the average Massachusetts household pays a total of $2,656 a month for the 10 most common household bills.

This figure takes into account basic household expenses, including your monthly mortgage, rent, auto loan, electric, gas, water, sewer, waste and recycling, auto insurance, cable, internet, phone, the consumer paid portion of health and life insurance.

Overall, The Bay State ranks 4th out of 50 states in terms of average monthly spending. New Jersey ranks 3rd. Annually, Massachusetts residents pay a total of $81 billion in household bills. If you ask me, that's a lot of MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

And now we unveil the result of this million dollar question: Who is charged the most for these everyday expenses? The answer: Residents of Boston (The Capital City) pay the highest household bills in the state of Massachusetts, at an average of $3,962 per month. Needham comes second in the rankings. Rounding out the top 5: Sudbury, Milton and Hingham.

Believe it or not, Berkshire county does NOT appear in this expensive tally as North Adams is the most affordable place to reside in Massachusetts, with residents paying a mere $1,545 on average for household bills. Greenfield in neighboring Franklin county comes in second place followed by Holyoke, Westfield and Gardner. The Springfield metro area is another affordable alternative.

BOTTOM LINE: If you are looking to relocate where you can save some money, come on over to our neck of the woods (The Beautiful Berkshires) and you'll see dividends and more cash in your pocket.

